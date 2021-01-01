From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home 305259 Nix Outdoor 5 Piece Wood and Wicker Dining Set, Finish and Gray
The beautiful blend of wood and wicker comes to life with this dining set. Complete with four stacking wicker dining chairs, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want. The wooden table is treated to withstand even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your set looks great all year long. The circular table ensures that there is enough space for both food and people, meaning no one leaves the table hungry Includes: One (1) Table and Four (4) Chairs. Table Material: Acacia Wood. Chair Material: Polyethylene Wicker Chair Frame Material: Iron. Finish: Gray. Wicker Finish: Gray Assembly Required. Hand Crafted Details. Table Dimensions: 47.25 inches deep x 47.25 inches wide x 30.00 inches high Chair Dimensions: 24.50 inches deep x 24.00 inches wide x 33.00 inches high. Seat Dimensions: 18.25 inches deep x 18.50 inches wide x 16.60 inches high Ships in several boxes, may ship separately