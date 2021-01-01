From alyce paris
Alyce Paris - 3043 Embroidered Deep V-neck Chiffon Dress
Advertisement
Please refer to Size Chart #1 Show off your classy style when you wear this cocktail dress by Alyce Paris 3043. This chiffon cocktail dress shows off in a sleeveless deep V-neckline with sheer inset at mid-bust. The embroidered bodice is styled with a strappy back and the skirt cascades in a mid-thigh A-line silhouette. This Alyce Paris dress is the perfect match for the girl who wants to look both sexy and fashion-forward. Model is wearing Red Velvet color. Style: alyce_3043 Fabric: Chiffon Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Sheer inset Embroidered bodice A-line skirt Strappy back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.