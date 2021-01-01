Johnathan Kayne - 2304 Sweetheart Trumpet Evening Dress

Enhance your visual appeal in this Johnathan Kayne 2304 dress. This evening dress displays a sweetheart neckline in a fitted sleeveless and bead embellished bodice. This is complemented by an oversized back bow with sweep train to complete the look. Heighten your charming appeal in this Johnathan Kayne creation. Style: jkayne_2304 Fabric: Stretch Lace Stretch Lining Taffeta Details: Fitted Sleeveless Bead Embellished Oversized Back Bow Sweep Train Full Length Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.