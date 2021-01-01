From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home 303914 Gaston Bunny Outdoor 9 Piece Wicker Square Dining Set Water Resistant Pcs, Grey/Silver Cushions
This clean and Simple dining set combines the functionality of iron with the comfort of wicker, complete with a table, and 8 wicker dining chairs, this Set offers comfortable seating in the great outdoors, sure to Complement any patio décor, This dining Set comes complete with comfortable cushioned chairs, to give you a weather resistant Set that will last your for years to come Includes: one (1) table and eight (8) dining chairs. Material: Polyethylene wicker. Frame material: iron Cushion material: Water resistant fabric. Composition: 100% polyester. Wicker finish: grey Cushion color: Silver. Assembly required. Hand crafted details Table dimensions: 64. 00 inches deep x 64. 00 inches wide x 30. 00 inches high. Chair dimensions: 26. 25 inches deep x 25. 50 inches wide x 35. 25 inches high. Seat width: 20. 25 inches. Seat Depth: 20. 00 inches. Seat Height: 17. 00 inches. Arm Height: 26. 50 inches Ships in several boxes, may ship separately