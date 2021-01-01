From kalco

Kalco 303521 Miramar 14" Tall ADA Wall Sconce Rose Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Kalco 303521 Miramar 14" Tall ADA Wall Sconce Laser cut steel frame features a geometric patterned gallery. a silk shade with top metal and bottom acrylic diffusers. Features a soft rose silver finish.FeaturesConstructed from laser cut steelIncludes a silk fabric shade(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 6 lbsBackplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Rose Silver

