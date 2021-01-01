From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3027 Astrid Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Deluxe Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 3027 Astrid Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Sleek and chic, Astrid is designed as an airy geometric beauty balanced with robust welded construction. The inner light cluster, uniquely wired from the bottom, appears to float inside the outer cage. The two-tone finish further enhances the layering effect for added depth and dimension. Features Constructed of steel (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Includes: (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 10-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 43-1/4" Width: 12" Depth: 12" Product Weight: 3.45 lbs Wire Length: 120" Canopy Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Deluxe Gold