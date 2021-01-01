From la femme
La Femme - 30255 V-Neck Sheath Cocktail Dress
Flatter your figures as you wear this La Femme 30255 short dress. This dress highlights a V-neckline supported by thin straps in a fitted bodice with an empire waistline. Revealing a sheath silhouette this also shows a mid-open back with back zipper closure. Look fabulous for your event in this La Femme creation. Model is wearing Black color. Style: lafemme_30255 Details: Jersey Fitted Sleeveless Corset bodice Thin Straps Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Length: Short Neckline: Low V-Neck Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.