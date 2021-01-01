From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3023 Astrid 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier Glacial / Metallic Matte Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 3023 Astrid 3 Light 20" Wide Chandelier Sleek and chic, Astrid is designed as an airy geometric beauty balanced with robust welded construction. The inner light cluster, uniquely wired from the bottom, appears to float inside the outer cage. The two-tone finish further enhances the layering effect for added depth and dimension.FeaturesConstructed of steelInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 26-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 146-3/4"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 5 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Glacial / Metallic Matte Bronze