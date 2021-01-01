Eureka Fashion - 3018 Lace Sweetheart Long A-line Dress

Surround yourself with decadence in a dazzling dress from Eureka Fashion 3018. Graces in a strapless sweetheart neckline with sheer inset at mid-bust. Lace appliques adorn the waist and flourishes a full length A-line skirt. The back has a zipper closure and completes the skirt in a mini train. Capture the glamour as you walk on this gorgeous Eureka Fashion piece. Style: reka_3018 Details: Strapless Sheer inset Lace appliques Back zipper A-line skirt Mini train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Empire Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..