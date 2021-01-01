Eurofase Lighting 30157-019 Flynn 12" Wide LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Eurofase Lighting 30157-019 Flynn 12" Wide LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Features20W/LED 3000K/1330lm (dimmable)Constructed from metalIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated 20 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer and 5 year LED warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 3.74 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1330Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 20 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Flush Mount Chrome