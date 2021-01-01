From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 30130 Nathaniel 1 Light Plug In Wall Sconce Polished Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kenroy Home 30130 Nathaniel 1 Light Plug In Wall Sconce Single Light Wall Sconce from the Nathaniel collectionFunctional and stylish, our swing arms make it easy to direct light where you need it. Adjust the arm to bring light to a bedside table or reading chair. In a wide array of finishes and styles, these versatile swing arms are sure to lighten up any room.Features:Empire white fabric shadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 16"Width: 25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 22, 26" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Diameter: 12"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Brass