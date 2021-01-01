From umage
UMAGE 3013 Eos Mini Plug-In Eos 14" Feather Pendant in Light Grey Grey with White Cord Indoor Lighting Pendants
UMAGE 3013 Eos Mini Plug-In Eos 14" Feather Pendant in Light Grey The Umage Eos is made from all natural goose feathers, making all the Eos shades natural and one of a kind. Eos gives a soft light and it has a beautiful mesmerizing elegance, even when not illuminated.FeaturesDesigned in Denmark by Soren Ravn ChristensenConstructed from paper, steel, and aluminumComes with a grey recycled goose feather shadeEasily cleaned by using a hair dryerRequires (1) 15 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-7/8"Width: 13-13/16"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Grey with White Cord