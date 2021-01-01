From m lange home
Mélange Home 300TC Baby's Breath EMB QN Sheet Set, Queen, White
Advertisement
Optimal size: our indulgent 300 thread count 100-percent Cotton: Twin sheet set include - one flat sheet 96L x 66W one fitted sheet 75L x 39W one pillowcase 30L x 20W - full sheet set include- one flat sheet 96L x 81W one fitted sheet 75L x 54W two pillowcases 30L x 20W; Queen sheet set include- one flat sheet 102L x 90W one fitted sheet 80L x 60W two pillowcases 30L x 20W; King sheet set include- one flat sheet 102L x 108W one fitted sheet 80L x 78W two pillowcases 40L x 20W; California King sheet set include- one flat sheet 105L x 102W one fitted sheet 84L x 72W two king shams 40L x 20W Exceptional fabric: The 100percent cotton sheet set are soft and smooth and constructed with a quality weave, the flat sheet and pillowcases are embroidered with a leaf detail Array of colors: Choose from a wide selection of vivacious colors to compliment your modern living space with our top 300 thread count brand cotton sheet set Classic and sleek design: our percale weaved sheet set feature a classic style to blend with any contemporary decor and vitalize your chic living space Mélange Home products are crafted with expert care and reliably sourced materials to accommodate your contemporary decor