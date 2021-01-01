From eurofase lighting

Eurofase Lighting 30078 Aldo 41" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Antiqued Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Eurofase Lighting 30078 Aldo 41" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 96" cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 112"Width: 40-1/2"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 14.95 lbsCord Length: 96"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 11-3/4"Canopy Depth: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 6700Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 72 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Antiqued Silver

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com