Kalco 300485 Sharlow 15 Light 40" Wide 2 Tier Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 300485 Sharlow 15 Light 40" Wide 2 Tier Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for installation in dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 50" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 40"Canopy Width: 6.5"Canopy Depth: 1"Number of Tiers: 2Product Weight: 44 lbsChain Length: 96"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5, 10Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 900Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Line VoltageWire Length: 120"Compliance:UL Listed, Dry Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Chrome