Elegant Lighting 3000D32 Dallas 18 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 3000D32 Dallas 18 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesGlass rods are seamlessly woven together for an even shade Crafted from metal and crystalDecorated with royal cut crystal accents Cord mounted designRequires (18) 25 watt G9 bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Height: 60"Width: 32"Product Weight: 54.8 lbsCord Length: 60"Wire Length: 118"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 18Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 450 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Chrome