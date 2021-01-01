From impressions
3000 Thread Count Embroidered Microfiber Deep Pocket Sheets & Pillowcases Set by Impressions, Queen
Set Includes: (1) Flat Sheet, (1) Fitted Sheet, (2) Pillowcases (Twin and Twin XL includes (1) Pillowcase)Material: 100% Brushed MicrofiberColors: Black, Charcoal, Grey, Ivory, Sage, Tan, Taupe, White/Black, White/Gold, White/Grey, White/Light Blue, White, Black/ Black, Aqua/Aqua, Emerald/Emerald, Light Blue/Light Blue, Navy Blue/Navy Blue, Pink/Pink, Rust/Rust, Yellow/YellowPattern: Solid, EmbroideredWeight: 85 GSMQuality: Single-ply, fully elasticized fitted sheet, 5-line embroidery featured on pillowcases only. Elegant, smooth, light weight, superb comfort, divine feelStyle: Classic, Modern & Contemporary, TraditionalCare: Machine washable. Please follow the care instructions on the label in order to minimize wrinkling and/or shrinking. Remove bedding from the dryer promptly, press with a warm iron if necessary.Dimensions: Twin Fitted Sheet is 38" wide x 75" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 66" wide x 96" long, Pillowcase is 20" wide x 30" long, Twin XL Fitted Sheet is 38" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 66" wide x 100" long, Pillowcase is 20" wide x 30" long, Full Fitted Sheet is 54" wide x 75" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 81" wide x 96" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 30" long each, Queen Fitted Sheet is 60" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 90" wide x 102" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 30" long each, King Fitted Sheet is 78" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 102" wide x 108" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 40" long each, California King Fitted Sheet is 72" wide x 84" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 108" wide x 102" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 40" long each