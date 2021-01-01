From melange home

MELANGE HOME 300 Thread Count Wild Love Punk Cool Queen Sheet Set at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Our Wild Love Sheet sets designed by Barbarian are super soft. Let yourself go with our untamed wild love duvet set watercolor clusters of bold pink/ Lilac/ and orange florals or choose cool blues/ greens and turquoise florals both float on a ground of soft white. . Color: punk cool. Queen. Imported Set Includes: . Flat Sheet: 90" x 102" . Fitted Sheet: 60" x 80" x 15" . Two Standard Pillowcases: 20" x 30" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash cold separately with mild detergent. No chlorine bleach. Gentle cycle. Cold rinse. Tumble dry low. Touch up with cool iron if necessary 100% cotton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com