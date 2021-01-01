Better Homes & Gardens 300 Thread Count Signature Soft Cotton and Rayon from Bamboo Sheet Set, Full, Southwest Diamond, 4-Pieces

Better Homes & Gardens 300 Thread Count Signature Soft Sheet Set, Full, Southwest Diamond, 4-PiecesAdds elegance and comfort to your bedroomWrinkle Resistant straight out of the dryerMoisture wicking for cooling comfortSet includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillow casesWoven from 82% Cotton, 18% Rayon from BambooAvailable in multiple sizes, colors, and patternsColor: Southwest DiamondFitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deepTwin set includes flat sheet (66â x 96â), fitted sheet (39â x 75â x 14â fits 16" depth mattress), and one standard pillowcases (20â x 32â)Full set includes flat sheet (82â x 96â), fitted sheet (54â x 75â x 14â fits 16" depth mattress), and two standard pillowcases (20â x 32â)Queen set includes flat sheet (92â x 102â), fitted sheet (60â x 80â x 16â fits 18â depth mattress), and two standard pillowcases (20â x 32â)King set includes flat sheet (108â x 102â), fitted sheet (78â x 80â x 16â fits 18â depth mattress), and two king pillowcases (20â x 40â)Model # BH8128037908-G1 (Twin), BH8128037908-G2 (Full), BH8128037908-G3 (Queen), BH8128037908-G4 (King)