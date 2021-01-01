Twin XL 300 Thread Count Sateen Solid Sheet Set White - Atelier Martex

From atelier martex
The Atelier Martex Sateen Sheet Set offers a luxuriously drapey and smooth look and feel on your bed. Crafted with tightly woven fabric that?s ideal for year-round comfort, this sheet set?s durable construction offers long-lasting comfort, and wrinkle-resistance. Available in a versatile palette of nature-inspired colors: White, Ivory, Powder Blue and Sky gray, this set is the perfect foundation for a restful sleep. 48percent TENCEL Lyocell / 52percent Cotton 300 Thread Count Set Includes One Flat Sheet, One Fitted Sheet and Pillowcase(s) Twin and Twin XL Includes One Standard Pillowcase Full and Queen Includes Two Standard Pillowcases King Includes Two King Pillowcases Pattern: Solid.