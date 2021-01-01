From impressions
300 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Solid Deep Pocket Sheet and Pillow case Set by Impressions, California King
Advertisement
Set Includes: One (1) Flat Sheet, One (1) Fitted Sheet and, Two (2) Pillowcases (One (1) Flat Sheet, One (1) Fitted Sheet and One (1) Pillowcase for Twin/ Twin XL sizes)Material: 100% Egyptian CottonColors: Burgundy, Beige, Black, Coral, Gold, Grey, Hunter Green, Ivory, light Blue, Lavender, Mocha, Mint, Navy Blue, Peach, Plum, Red, Sage, Taupe, WhitePattern: SolidThread Count: 316Quality: This product is OEKO-TEX certified to ensure environmental and safety standards. OEKO-TEX fabrics and textiles are free of harmful chemicals and substances.Style: Casual, Classic, TraditionalCare: Machine washable. Please follow the instructions on the care label in order to minimize wrinkling and/or shrinkage. Remove bedding from the dryer promptly, press with a warm iron if necessary.Dimensions: Twin Fitted Sheet is 38" wide x 75" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 66" wide x 96" long, Pillowcase is 20" wide x 30" long Twin XL Fitted Sheet is 38" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 66" wide x 100" long, Pillowcase is 20" wide x 30" long, Full Fitted Sheet is 54" wide x 75" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 81" wide x 96" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 30" long each, Queen Fitted Sheet is 60" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 90" wide x 102" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 30" long each, King Fitted Sheet is 78" wide x 80" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 108" wide x 102" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 40" long each, California King Fitted Sheet is 72" wide x 84" long x 15" deep, Flat Sheet is 108" wide x 102" long, Pillowcases are 20" wide x 40" long each