Mainstays 300 Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Set, Full, Animal Print
Enjoy a restful night of sleep with the Mainstays 300 Thread Count Easy Care Sheet set. This cotton-blend sheet set offers style, comfort and convenience with simple washing instructions, soft durable construction, and beautiful prints and colors to choose from. This sheet set features a 300 thread count cotton percale weave to offer that cool crisp feeling you know and love, and blends it with polyester microfiber to add additional softness and easier maintenance. The easy-care construction of these sheets allows them to wick away moisture and dry quickly, which not only creates a cool, comfortable night’s rest, but also makes washing and drying them a breeze. The microfiber blend also makes them wrinkle resistant, so they will look great as soon as you put them on the bed. Choose from the wide variety of prints and colors to match these sheets to any room in your house and express your personal style.