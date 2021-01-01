Subrtex 300 Thread Count 4-Pack Sheet Set Soft and Wrinkle Resistant（Full, Dark Gray）
Description
Upgrade your home with Subrtex Soft Tencle Cotton sheet sets and pillowcases. The premium fabric will enhance each night's sleep as if you're sleeping on a cloud and also very durable. You'll be able to enjoy a comfortable night's sleep thanks to their lightweight breathable construction, super soft feel, and easy care capabilities. These easy care sheets are machine washable, bleach-friendly, and wrinkle resistant. Taking care of these sheets is a breeze. These sheets come in a variety of sizes and colors to easily coordinate and complement any room in the house.Applicable size: (approx.)Full sheet set includes: One flat sheet 81 in x 96 in (205 cm x 244 cm) One fitted sheet: 54 in x 75 in + 14in (137 cm x 190 cm + 36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Queen sheet set includes: One flat sheet 90 in x 102 in (228 cm x 259 cm) One fitted sheet: 60 in x 80 in + 14 in (152 cm x 203 cm +36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)King sheet set includes: One flat sheet 102 in x 105 in (259 cm x 267 cm) One fitted sheet: 78 in x 80 in + 14 in (198 cm x 203 cm +36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 40 in (51 cm x 102 cm)California King sheet set includes: One flat sheet 102 in x 108 in (259 cm x 274 cm) One fitted sheet: 72 in x 84 in + 14 in (183 cm x 213 cm +36 cm) Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 40 in (51 cm x 102 cm)Twin sheet set includes: One flat sheet 66 in x 96 in (167 cm x 244 cm) One fitted sheet: 39 in x 75 in + 14in (99 cm x 190 cm + 36 cm) One Standard Pillowcase 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Twin XL sheet set includes: One flat sheet 66 in x 102 in (168 cm x 259 cm) One fitted sheet: 39 in x 80 in + 14 in (99 cm x 203 cm +36 cm) One Standard Pillowcase 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)Twin/Full/Queen Pillowcases included: Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 30 in (51 cm x 76 cm)King/California King Pillowcases included: Two Standard Pillowcases 20 in x 40 in (51 cm x 102 cm)Soft, breathablePackage Included (sheet sets):1 x flat sheet1 x fitted sheet2 x Standard Pillowcases or 1 x Standard PillowcasePackage Included (Pillowcases):2 x PillowcasesFits up to 14” to 16” deep mattressesLuxurious material is machine washable for easy care Soft and Wrinkle Resistant