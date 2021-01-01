From superior
300-Thread Count 100% Modal from Beechwood Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases, 4-Piece Deep Pocket Sheet Set By Impressions- Full, Grey
Advertisement
Set includes one Flat Sheet, one Fitted Sheet and, two Pillowcases (Twin and Twin XL include one pillowcase) Material is wrinkle-resistant and boasts a silk-like feel Bedding set will coordinate with any Traditional, Modern, Transitional décor styles For all sizes, fitted sheet is constructed with a deep pocket designed to fit oversized mattresses up to 18" thick Sheet set boasts a single-ply construction and features a subtle sheen from its sateen weave finish Each pillowcase features a standard pillowcase closure and is finished with a 4-inch hem Care: Machine washable. Please follow the instructions on the care label in order to minimize wrinkling and/or shrinkage. Remove bedding from the dryer promptly, press with a warm iron if necessary. Dimensions: Twin Fitted Sheet measures 39" wide x 75" long, Flat Sheet measures 66" wide x 96" long, Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Twin XL Fitted Sheet measures 39" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 66" wide x 100"" long, Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Full Fitted Sheet measures 54" wide x 75" long, Flat Sheet measures 81" wide x 96" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long Queen Fitted Sheet measures 60" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 90" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 30" long King Fitted Sheet measures 78" wide x 80" long, Flat Sheet measures 108" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 40" long California King Fitted Sheet measures 72" wide x 84" long, Flat Sheet measures 108" wide x 102" long, and each Pillowcase measures 20" wide x 40" long