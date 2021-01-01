Hooker Furniture 300-25007 21-1/2 Inch Wide Wood Framed Fabric Full Back Counter Stool from the Sea Breeze Collection Sunset Point Sea Oat Indoor

Hooker Furniture 300-25007 21-1/2 Inch Wide Wood Framed Fabric Full Back Counter Stool from the Sea Breeze Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Distressed with wire brushingAdds a traditional style to the roomConstructed from wood for a durable and stylish stoolArrives assembled and ready for useFoot rest provides comfort and promotes better postureIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyComes in Set: No Counter Sunset Point Sea Oat