FUFU & GAGA TRADE CO LTD 30 in. Brown Wooden 3-Tier Ladder Shelf Plant Stand Bookcase Indoor Outdoor

Folding Design: This folding design flower racks is easy to move or storage. Vintage A-Frame design made it stand stable. Crafted of special wood in a tastefully distressed finish, this stand strikes a ladder-style silhouette with a hinged, Fold able frame. This Flower Shelves Free Standing flower pot rack makes a great gift for the perfectly imperfect person in your life or a great gift for yourself. Multi-Tiered Plant Stand displays that connect together to create A-Frame. 4 slatted shelves borders provide perfect platforms for everything from potted plants. Our flower Pot Shelf stands are for indoor and outdoor use.