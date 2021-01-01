30" x 30" Counter Height Table with 2 San Remo Stools in Cinnamon/Espresso - Set of 3

For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any decor. This sturdy 3 Piece Set is made of solid wood offering years of use. It includes a square counter height table and 2 San Remo counter stools in a beautiful, dual-toned cinnamon and espresso finish. The table features a butcher block top and shaker styled legs. It measures 30? W x 30? D x 36? H. The chairs have Slat backs, and their box seat construction makes for easy assembly. They measure 17.32? W x 20.67? D x 39.17? H. The seat is 24.02? H and measures 17.32? W x 16.34? D. This set is shipped ready to assemble in 4 cartons.