From hello bello
Hello Bello 30 SPF Face + Body Sunscreen Stick, 1 fl oz
Playing in the sun can be super fun. Skin damage? Not so much. Cover up with Hello Bello's SPF 30 sunscreen stick and enjoy a good time outside knowing our thoughtfully selected ingredients are helping protect and nourish your family’s skin. Hello Bello’s reef-friendly, water-resistant SPF 30 sunscreen has broad-spectrum protection using one simple ingredient: zinc oxide. And it protects against all 3 types of UV rays (UVB, UVA2, and UVA1) all by itself! Plus, it contains soothing and moisturizing cocoa seed butter, avocado, cucumber, chamomile, and more of Mother Nature's goodness. It’s the perfect recipe for peace of mind.