60" x 30” Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – Multi LED Lights
Simply stylish and stunning you can easily you can easily perfect your Christmas decor by placing this 60-inch fiber optic evergreen tree as your centerpiece! With those 150 multicolored lights in a 16-inch stand and an on/off feature this tree will be your most dominating decor piece throughout the season. Product Features: Pre-lit with 150 multi LED lights. Light color: fiber optic. Light type: multi LED. 255 tips. Additional Product Features: LED lights use 90% less energy . Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use. If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. No assembly required – tree comes in 1 piece. Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 60" high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). Stand dimension: 16" high. 30" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC and metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.