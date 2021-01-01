LITTON LANE 30 in. Grey Metal Farmhouse Bar Cart

Add a little charm to your farmhouse home space with this smoke grey tray bar cart on wheels. Looks stylish in your living room or kitchen as a serving tray or as a decor stand. An optimal mobility piece of furniture that will show to wow your guests for any occasion. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Some assembly required. 3 shelves have a depth of 14" and width of 19". Comes with two circular trays with "Farm Fresh Milk" logo. Farmhouse theme. Maximum weight limit is 100 lbs.