Otto & Ben 30 Inch Square Button Design SMART LIFT TOP Folding Storage Ottoman Bench with Faux Leather, Chocolate
Otto and Ben SMART LIFT TOP Ottoman BenchThis multi-purpose storage ottoman bench is padded with premium memory foam for superior seating comfort and crafted with premium faux-leather for luxurious look and feel. Setup is easy and intuitive and once set, sturdy construction gives stable support while minimalistic design will charm any interior decor without being loud.Features: Memory Foam Padded Top: Superior seating comfortQuick and Easy Folding: folds in flat and unfolds into a storage form within seconds Simple Design: Adds minimalistic delight to your interior needs Upholstery Material: Faux LeatherConstruction Material: Medium-Density Fiber Board (MDF) PERFECT FOR SPACE SAVING! Bedroom, living room, work space, closet, kids play room, you name it! The perfect solution for your organization needs! All those loose items lying around like blankets, cushions, clothes, remotes, books or little toys now have a place to be neatly stored.BEDROOM STORAGE BENCH – The SMART LIFT TOP is an absolute charmer! Featuring classic Tuft cushion top that swings open on either side, this storage is the perfect footboard partner to store books, magazines, blankets, extra pillows and other treasures. ENTRYWAY SHOE STORAGE BENCH Its sturdy structure makes this the perfect place to sit while perfecting your shoe laces while its hidden storage gives ample room to store your shoes for a clean entryway. FOOT RESTMemory Foam padded top makes this ottoman a perfect addition to your sofa as a footrest! Thank your tired feet with this memory foam padded ottoman!CARE INSTRUCTIONSSpot clean, air dry. DO NOT use bleach. MORE DESIGNS AND SIZES AVAILABLE!Otto and Ben offers more designs, colors and sizes of folding storage ottomans. Search for Otto and Ben!