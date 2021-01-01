Add a clean modern element to your decor with this 30\" Distressed White Metal Framed Round Wall Mirror. This modern mirror adds a updated twist to the classic round mirror. Frame is constructed of metal in a beautifully distressed white made to look aged and weathered. It measures 30 inches in diameter and hangs securely to any wall with industrial hangers on the back. Unique enough to add as an accent piece to your midcentury decor, yet large enough to make for a focal point above the mantel. Mirrors provide the illusion of a larger space while also adding bright reflective shine. This mirror is no exception with it's playful yet contemporary design. Patton 30-in L x 30-in W Round White Framed Wall Mirror | 1805-3748