Benjara 30 in. H Brown Modish Oval Shaped Wooden Dining Table, Cappuccino Brown

This lovely Dining Table will be the perfect addition to your casual contemporary home. The simply styled piece has a smooth oval shaped table top above sleek square tapered legs. The table has an extended leaf, so you have extra space for display. The Table is finished in a rich cappuccino ( Brown). Constructed of solid hardwoods and wood veneer the table is sturdy and durable. Add this stylish dining table to your dining room for a warm and inviting space where friends and family will love to gather. Color: Cappuccino Brown.