30 Day Whole Diet: The Essential Whole Foods Cookbook for Beginners. Trustworthy Recipes for Weight Loss and Healthy Living Emma Green Author

The 30 Day Whole Food Diet is Your Ultimate Guide to Living a Life Filled with Amazing Health, Food Freedom, and VitalityThe 30 Day Whole Food Cookbook gives proven steps and strategies on how to eat nothing but whole foods for 30 days. It was written for anyone who wants to change their lives for the better, starting with a healthy and beneficial diet. Give yourself 30 days to make that change, and you will never regret it. You deserve to have a healthy and fit body. There is no better time to start than now!Inside the cookbook you will find: A Comprehensive Overview for understanding the basic principles and benefits of the 30 Day Whole Food Diet diet Tips & Tricks on how to start your 30-Day Whole Food challenge properly 50+ delicious recipes everyone can cook Simple breakfast & lunch ideas, amazingly flavorful soups & salads, dinner and dessert recipes Each recipe is followed by colorful images, guidelines for portion control and nutritional information The Whole Food Diet will help you to: Promote Intestinal Function Decrease Cellular Damage & Systemic Inflammation Support Optimum Organ Function Assist with Hormonal Balance Regulate the Immune System Maintain a Healthy Weight Get Started Now for a Healthier Lifestyle!