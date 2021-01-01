30 Count SheaMoisture Clarifying Facial Wipes for Oily, Blemish-Prone Skin

Advertisement
These Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Face Wipes remove makeup & dirt without rinsing or drying skin. Biodegradable, naturally infused towelettes remove makeup, dirt, and impurities without rinsing or drying out skin. African Black Soap and Tea Tree Oil help to balance oily skin for a clearer appearance. Calendula Oil helps to calm and soothe skin. Skin feels balanced, refreshed and soothed. These makeup removal wipes can be used as an Eye makeup remover. How to Use: Gently wipe over face and neck to cleanse the skin. Dispose after each use. Reseal pack to keep wipes moist. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Follow up with African Black Soap Facial Toner. One of our best facial cleansers for oily skin. Works great as an eye make-up remover! This is a convenient, on-the-go product, unlike other make-up removers. No Parabens, No Phthalates, No Mineral Oil, No Sulfates, No Animal Testing in our facial cleanser. Our Story Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Benefits: Ethically traded ingredients sustainably produced Pioneering community commerce and Fair Trade since 1912 Tested on their family for four generations. Never on animals.