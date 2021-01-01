VELUX 30-1/16 in. x 54-7/16 in. Solar Powered Venting Deck Mount Skylight w/ Laminated LowE3 Glass, Beige Room Darkening Blind

VELUX VSS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed solar powered room darkening blind that utilizes a double-pleated honeycomb structure with an interior aluminum coating to block even the brightest sunlight, making it ideal for bedrooms, entertainment rooms or any other space where light control is important. Venting skylights can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home.