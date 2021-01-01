From first deal
3 Tiers Microwave Oven Rack Kitchen Storage Shelf Cupboard Rack Storage Cabinet Desktop Space Saving Organizer
Advertisement
Features:- Durable & Stable: Made of thickened laminated panel with high glossy finish, waterproof, anti-scratch and easy to clean. High quality metal material, which ensures stability and durability. The frames at the four corners make the whole stand less likely to get wobbled or damaged. And meanwhile, the lower storage cabinet enhances the stability- Large Storage Space: With 2 shelves and a 2-door storage cabinet, this microwave oven stand provides large storage room for you, which can store spice, dishes, toaster, micorwave oven and etc. Different storage space can store different kitchen items- Saving Space: Floor standing rack provides ample storage, enhances utilization of space, and occupies less area. Keep all of your kitchen essentials neat and orderly with this microwave stand.