From solarek
3 Tiers Closet Shelf Organizer with 2 Drawers for Home Storage and Organization, Brown
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. STURDY & DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: The frame of this Closet Storage Set is constructed of premium metal tubes, and each tube is connected with screws instead of plastic connectors. With a sturdy frame, it can hold up to 15kg (33lb) of your necessities. The frame measures 31.8"L x 12.0"W x 24.9"H (807mm x 305mm x 633mm) in dimension. 3 BREATHABLE FABRIC SHELVES: The Shelves of this Closet Organizer System is made with soft, breathable and non-irritating non-woven fabric. The soft breathable fabric used as shelves keeps stored items fresh, clean and neat. 2 COLLAPSIBLE DRAWERS: This Organizer Collection comes with 2 collapsible drawers, each of which measures 14.7W x 11.0'L x 8.9'H (373mm x 279mm x 226mm) in dimension. 2 drawers with plastic handles well store your clothes and let you easily transport them. MULTIPURPOSE ORGANIZER: The Clothes Storage Organizer provides additional space you need in a utility room and is stylish en