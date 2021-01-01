DEWALT Yellow 3-Tier Wire Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit (50 in. W x 48 in. H x 18 in. D)

The DEWALT DXST4500-W 4 ft. Tall, 3 Shelf Steel Wire Deck Industrial Rack was designed and engineered to provide heavy-duty storage for both professional and home use. The three industrial metal wire grids can each support an evenly distributed 1,500 lb. for a total of 4,500 lb. We're talking about two and a quarter tons of pure DEWALT storing and organizing might. The uprights, crossbeams, and support straps are all made from powder-coated steel and are designed so that once assembled, each shelf has two types of support straps to prevent them from buckling under pressure. The shelves are adjustable in 2.35 in. increments and the locking pins ensure that each shelf is properly installed. No plastic storage shelving can stack up to that kind of muscle. For added security the rack has glass-filled nylon feet so it will not damage flooring, locking grid clips to secure the wire grids into place, and a wall mount bracket so you can secure your rack in place to prevent any accidental tipping. Each rack also includes 2 stacking plates so you can easily join multiple racks together to create a complete storage or workspace solution customized for your needs. For easy assembly two of the four uprights come with pre-installed horizontal and diagonal support beams making getting started fast and stress-free. In addition to the standard hex key and wrench tool we've even included a hex bit to use with your favorite DEWALT driver so you'll be in, out, and organized in no time. Color: Yellow.