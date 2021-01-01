From rebrilliant
28.3'' 3-Tier Storage Shelf Clothes Rack
Feature: TIDY UP THE CLUTTER: Whether it is clothes, scarves, shoes, or handbags, this hall tree is ready to serve; the shoe rack can hold more shoes. REMOVABLE HOOKS: Coat rack with 7 Hooks, each with 3 kg capacity and can be removed as needed; it’s all up to you whether to use one or all of them. STABLE & DURABLE: With 4 adjustable feet, the coat stand can stay perfectly stable on carpets or uneven floors; made from powder-sprayed metal tubes and advanced grade boards, this rack is rust resistant and eco-friendly. The arched side frame features rounded corners and matte finish, showing a unique and stylish look; classic and elegant matte black finish perfectly blends into your hallway or living room.Description: Product Name: Combination coat rack. Product color: Vintage color. Product weight: 26.67 pounds. Material: metal and boards. Product size: 28.3 x 13.4 x 72.1 inches (72x34x183cm) Packing size: 31.5 x 15.0 x 6.7 inches (80x38x17cm) The product has been rigorously tested to carry a certain weight or to be placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included: 1 Vintage Coat Rack Shoe Bench