18"W x 10"D x 18"H 3-Tier Steel Wire Shelving Unit, 264 lb Capacity, Chrome
This 3-tier wire shelving unit is made of chrome-plated welded steel wire to support up to 88 pounds of evenly distributed weight per shelf. Each of the shelves is adjustable in 1" increments for precise shelf height adjustment, making it a great organization solution for your cleaning supplies, towels, blankets, electronic equipment, and much more. Its open wire design permits greater penetration of water from fire sprinklers, permits more light and air circulation, and resists dust build-up, and its durable chrome-plated finish resists dirt and corrosion. Adjustable leveling feet help ensure stability on uneven surfaces. Assembly instructions are included, no tools are required. When fully assembled the unit measures 18" wide by 10" deep by 18" tall.