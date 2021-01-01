From coaster company
3-tier Geometric Bookcase Weathered Grey
Give your home a modern upgrade with this Weathered Grey Backless Bookcase. It has a large size that will complement your home or office space in a sophisticated way. This sleek backless bookshelf has an asymmetrical design with staggered shelves finished in Weathered Grey, so it will complement most decor nicely. It allows you to store your favorite books and other accessories in a bold way. The wood composite material offers durability. It is designed for indoor use only. Let this shelf help you stay organized.