IRIS USA 3-Tier Bookcase Storage Shelf with 3 Doors, White

Streamline your space! This three-tier bookcase with doors that neatly hides away clutter behind sleek, magnetic-close bookcase doors. These versatile office storage cabinets can be displayed vertically or horizontally in the kitchen, bedroom, living room, office, or any room for discreet storage. Storage shelves are available in different colors and sizes. Assembly Required. Inner cube dimensions 15.35”W x 10.2”L x 10.8”H. Weight Tolerance: 44 lbs. per shelf. Compliant with CARB Regulation 93120 – Phase 2.