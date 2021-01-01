From proactiv
Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System (30-day) Starter Size
Proactiv Solution 3-Step System revolutionized the treatment of acne. Each step in a Proactiv 3-Step System is designed to work synergistically with the others to combat acne and help prevent future breakouts. Proactiv features advanced micro-crystal benzoyl peroxide, designed to work faster and gentler than ever before. The 30 day system includes a 2 oz. Proactiv Renewing Cleanser, a 2 oz. Proactiv Revitalizing Toner, and a 1 oz. Proactiv Repairing Treatment. Try this 30 day supply of the 3-Step System to see how Proactiv Solution can work for you.