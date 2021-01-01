Last Gasp Graphics 3 Satanic 666 Skulls See No, Hear No, Speak No Evil Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Goth grunge emo punk vampire witch slogans 4 death rockers, evil divas bad guys & dolls rebel ghouls & creeps. Everyday is halloween w/ Last Gasp Graphics. Look great lurking @ the cemetery, creeping @ the bar. Dark humor evil slogans, puns & expressions. DIY punk rock gothic subculture sensibilities 4 those who appreciate edgy & unique alternative street smart graphics pastel Goth clothing Punk clothing 4 cynical sarcastic subversive horror fan pagan cute goth outfit punk band scary nightmare creeps. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only