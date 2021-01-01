From k & f auto
3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan, 16 Inch x 13 Inch, Silver
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Roast poultry, meats or vegetables in this large, heavy duty roasting pan;Refrigerator Safe 3-Ply Construction works on all cooktops including induction, stove top, oven, grill and broiler; safe to 600F/315C 18/8 Stainless Interior is easy to clean and will not react with food, keeping flavors intact Signature handles attached with stainless rivets, designed for comfort, balance and a secure grip V-Shaped nonstick rack elevates food for even cooking; high handles to transfer food with ease