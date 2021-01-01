From gracie oaks
3 Pieceskitchen Dining Table Set
Advertisement
Product DescriptionWeight & DimensionsOverall Product DimensionTable:45.5x29.6x30.1inch(LXWXH);Bench: 37.8x1519.5inch(LXWXH);Bench Cushion Thickness:2.4inch.Detail Product DimensionPlease refer to the Size imageNumber of Package3Package Dimension and WeightPlease refer to the SpecificationOverall WeightTable Net Weight:48.6lbsBench Net Weight: 17.7lbsWeight CapacityTable: 300lbsBench:250lbsSpecifications:Product NameWood dining table setMaterialTable Top: MDF veneer+ AcaciaTable Leg and Stretcher: rubber woodBench: rubber wood frame+ linen fabric+ foamPieces Included1 table+2 benchesColorbrown top+ brown legs+ beige cushionAssembly RequiredYesAdditional Tools RequiredAll Tools IncludedCountry of OriginVietnamProduct WarrantyOne yearNotice1?Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error.2?Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display Table Top Color: Oak, Table Base Color: White, Chair Color: Beige/White