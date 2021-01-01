3 Pieces Patio Outdoor Furniture Wicker Pe Rattan Set, Bistro Set Outdoor Conversation Set Patio Dining Set No Assembly Required For Backyard Porch Ga

?3 Pcs Bistro Set - Our outdoor table is designed for convenient storage. Table features a black tempered glass top and a shelf below for additional storage. Its two-layer design allows the coffee table to hold more things.?No Assembly Required - Our patio conversation set is delivered direct to your home fully assembled. You won't have to wait before relaxing in complete comfort. Just enjoy it by taking the patio table and chairs out of the boxes.?Easy To Clean - Our outdoor bistro table set is composed of 2 chairs and a circular bistro table to place small decor and beverages, suitable for conversations with friend. There is also a small shelf on the table to store things, from coasters and mugs to decorations.?Sturdy Construction - Our outdoor table and chairs are featured a sturdy steel frame and wrapped in handwoven PE rattan. Strong steel frame and non-slip feet supports outdoor chair stability and balance.?After-Sales Services - Please feel free to contact us if you encounter any problems after purchase, our customer service will reply to you within 24 hours, tks Cushion Color: Beige, Frame Color: Brown