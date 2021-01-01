3 Pieces Dining Set 4 Seating Capacity Table With 2 Benches Kitchen Dining Room Furniture Modern Style Table With Metal Table Base(Beige)

Main Color:BeigePackage Size:53.35 * 31.89 * 4.13 inches 64.37lbsDescription:Good for rounding out a space-conscious dining ensemble with an on-trend look, this three-piece set features a table and two benches. Crafted from manufactured wood surfaces set on a metal base, this set delivers an on-trend mixed material look in any space. Seats up to four diners. Weights & Dimensions:Tabletop Thickness:0.59''Overall Product Weight:62 lbTable:46.8'' L x 30'' W x 29.41'' H 35.78lb WBench:18.11'' H x 43.30'' L x 11.81'' D 16lb W Specifications:Table Top Material:Manufactured WoodTable Base Material:MetalTable Mechanism:Fixed TableSeating Capacity:4Weight Capacity:110 lb(Table)/240lb(Bench)Assembly Required:YesNotes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding. Table Top Color: Beige, Bench Color: Beige/Black