Costway 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set Rocking Chair Sofa Garden Furniture Set with Beige Cushions

Are you finding a set that can be used to create a private corner in patio. Our 3-piece rocking chair set is a good choice for you. Including 2 rocking chairs and a coffee table, our set suits any style of home. Constructed of heavy steel frame and premium rattan, the whole set is sturdy and durable to serve you for long time. The rocking chairs are designed to rock slowly and gently which will bring you a fantastic feeling. Comes with soft and thick cushions, you will feel extreme comfort for your hip and back when you sit on the chair. And the cover of cushion is equipped with a zipper for easy removing and cleaning. Our set also contains a coffee table which has a lower shelf to provide additional storage space. With our furniture set, you will have comfortable space for relaxing conversations with friends and family or reading a book alone and enjoying your morning coffee.